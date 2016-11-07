Diablo III - Ultimate Evil Edition
Um das 20. Jubiläum von Diablo zu zelebrieren, wird Blizzard ein Remake des ersten Teils in Diablo 3 implementieren.
Plattform: (PS4, XBO)
Release: 19. August 2014
Das Update für Diablo 3 ist jetzt endlich da und erlaubt es euch nostalgisch zu werden.
Diablo 3-Version 2.43 ist jetzt verfügbar und beinhaltet neben dem 20th Anniversary-Update mit dem Diablo-Remake außerdem folgende Anpassungen:
New Feature: 20th Anniversary Event
Hardware Support
Bug Fixes
Barbarian
Bug Fixes
Legendary Items
Class Specific Items (1)
Crusader
Class Specific Items (2)
Barbarian: Saffron Wrap
Crusader: Faithful Memory
Demon Hunter: Hellcat Waistguard
Monk: Rabid Strike
Witch Doctor: The Barber
Wizard: Manald Heal
Class Specific Items (3)
Witch Doctor: Jeram’s Bracers
Class Specific Items (4) The following class set powers have received changes Barbarian: Wrath of the Wastes (6) Set Bonus
Crusader: Roland’s Legacy (4) Set Bonus
Crusader: Roland’s Legacy (6) Set Bonus
Demon Hunter: Embodiment of the Marauder (6) Set Bonus
Monk: Inna’s Mantra (6) Set Bonus
Witch Doctor: Spirit of Arachyr (6) Set Bonus
Wizard: Delsere’s Magnum Opus (6) Set Bonus
Class Item Bug Fixes Hellfire Amulet
Illusory Boots
Pinto’s Pride
Flail of the Ascended
Faithful Memory
Season Journey
Bounties
Rifts
Greater Rifts
Greed’s Realm
Zones
Bug Fixes
Enemies
Enemy Affixes Shielding
Reflects Damage
Electrified
Bug Fixes
Belial
Bug Fixes
Dyes
Bug Fixes
