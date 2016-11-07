



Diablo 3-Version 2.43 ist jetzt verfügbar und beinhaltet neben dem 20th Anniversary-Update mit dem Diablo-Remake außerdem folgende Anpassungen:

New Feature: 20th Anniversary Event

Hardware Support

Bug Fixes

Barbarian

Bug Fixes

Legendary Items

Class Specific Items (1)

Crusader

Class Specific Items (2)

Barbarian: Saffron Wrap

Crusader: Faithful Memory

Demon Hunter: Hellcat Waistguard

Monk: Rabid Strike

Witch Doctor: The Barber

Wizard: Manald Heal

Class Specific Items (3)

Can no longer summon a wolf more than once per second

Damage done by the wolf is increased for each block made during the interim

Witch Doctor: Jeram’s Bracers

The minimum level for this item to drop has changed from 12 to 31 in order to match the level at which Wall of Death unlocks

Class Specific Items (4) The following class set powers have received changes Barbarian: Wrath of the Wastes (6) Set Bonus

Whirlwind gains the effect of the Dust Devils rune and all Whirlwind damage is increased by 800%

The damage of your Dust Devils is increased by 180%

Please note that these changes will not be reflected in the item’s tooltip

Crusader: Roland’s Legacy (4) Set Bonus

Increase the damage of Shield Bash and Sweep Attack by 1250%

Crusader: Roland’s Legacy (6) Set Bonus

Every use of Shield Bash or Sweep Attack that hits an enemy grants 50% increased Attack Speed and 15% damage reduction for 8 seconds. This effect stacks up to 5 times.

Demon Hunter: Embodiment of the Marauder (6) Set Bonus

Your primary skills, Elemental Arrow, Chakram, Impale, Multishot, Cluster Arrow, Companions, and Vengeance deal 1200% increased damage for every active Sentry

Monk: Inna’s Mantra (6) Set Bonus

Gain the five runed Mystic Allies at all times and your damage is increased by 100% for each Mystic Ally you have out

Witch Doctor: Spirit of Arachyr (6) Set Bonus

The damage of your creature skills is increased by 2400%. Creature skills are Corpse Spiders, Plague of Toads, Firebats, Locust Swarm, Hex, and Piranhas.

Wizard: Delsere’s Magnum Opus (6) Set Bonus

Enemies affected by your Slow Time take 2800% increased damage from your Arcane Orb, Energy Twister, Explosive Blast, Magic Missile, Shock Pulse, Spectral Blade, and Wave of Force abilities.

Class Item Bug Fixes Hellfire Amulet

Fixed an issue where Fetishes spawned by this item with the Fetish Sycophants passive would not reduce the cooldown of Big Bad Voodoo correctly when Starmetal Kukri was equipped

Illusory Boots

Will now properly allow Crusaders using Steed Charge to pass through walls

Pinto’s Pride

Fixed a bug where the bonus Wave of Light damage from this item was not being calculated correctly

Flail of the Ascended

Now takes into account +Shield Bash affix bonuses in its damage

Damage stacks will now persist when changing gear and picking up items

Faithful Memory

Fixed an issue where Faithful Memory was not properly buffing damage from certain Blessed Hammer runes

Fixed an issue which sometimes caused cosmetic pets to be dismissed unintentionally, requiring the player to resummon them through the collections UI

Fixed a bug causing transmogrify options to not properly unlock sometimes when first acquiring an item which grants a new transmogrify option

Fixed a bug which caused the buff from the Legendary item Ahvarion, Spear of Lycander to end when changing floors in a Greater Rift

Fixed an issue which caused the Bones cosmetic pet to incorrectly produce sound when players interacted with some user interface elements

Fixed an issue which caused +Elemental damage bonuses on weapons to override the damage bonus granted to Ancient Spear by Skular’s Salvation and its elemental type

Fixed an issue which allowed Necrosis damage from the Helltooth Harness set to be reflected back by some enemies onto Witch Doctors using projectiles like Poison Dart

Seasons

Season Journey

The Destroyer and Guardian tiers of the Season Journey will no longer require players to augment an Ancient Legendary item using level 30 or higher and level 40 or higher Legendary gems, respectively

Along with this, the Conqueror tier now requires players to augment one Ancient Legendary item using a Legendary Gem at level 50 or higher

Starting with Season 9, players will be able to complete the Sanctuary’s Most Wanted objective in the Season Journey across multiple games

Adventure Mode

Bounties

The number of enemy kills required to complete the following Bounties has been reduced

Kill Aloysius

Kill Axegrave

Kill Bholen

Kill Captain Donn Adams

Kill The Crusher

Rifts

The Cesspools map has been adjusted

Enemy density and overall map size have been reduced

This area can now appear as the starting dungeon in Rifts and Greater Rifts

Greater Rifts

We have made a number of changes to improve the play experience of Greater Rifts

The Greater Rift progress bar now displays the percentage completion at the end of the bar when it is nearly filled

Monsters should now be more evenly distributed on each floor in Greater Rifts. Along with this, the experience and Greater Rift progression awarded for defeating many smaller monsters has been increased

The size of each floor in a Greater Rift is now more consistent. On average, a rift should take between two and four floors to clear

There is no longer an increased chance to see the same tile set when you venture down a floor in a Greater Rift

There is now a guaranteed area at the entrance of each floor with no monsters. This area is just large enough for ranged characters to manoeuvre

Several additional monster types can now appear as Champions and Elites

Greater Rifts now spawn Hellhide Tremors, Disentombed Hulks, Sand Dwellers, and Colossol Golgors with other monsters in somewhat larger groups

Greater Rifts now spawn somewhat fewer Sand Wasps and Fallen Grunts on floors where they appear

The stacking effect of the following is now cleared upon entering a Greater Rift

The items Lord Greenstone’s Fan, Fortress Ballista and Flail of the Ascended

The skills Arcane Dynamo and Mythic Rhythm

The gold reward and empower cost for Greater Rift 25 and above have been increased. The ratio between gold reward and empower cost remains about the same

Players will now get an extra chance to upgrade their Legendary Gems if they do not die in a Greater Rift

Greed’s Realm

The portal to Greed’s Realm will now close 60 seconds after opening Greed’s chest. With this, players may now open multiple portals to the realm in a single game

Zones

The waypoint for Pandemonium Fortress Level 2 in Adventure Mode has been moved from the entrance to the midpoint of the level in order to provide quicker access to some bounties. With this change, bounties requiring you to kill unique enemies will only spawn these enemies in the first half of the dungeon, and all monsters on the map will contribute to bounty progress

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue preventing the scene for Bounty: Research Problems from spawning

Fixed bugs that led to large open areas with no monsters in some rooms in Greater Rifts, which was especially common near the entrance to certain floors

Monsters

Enemies

Quality of life improvements have been made to enemies

Several enemies that leap at the player can now be killed in mid-air, including Winged Assassins, Punishers, Lacuni Huntresses, and Burrowing Leapers

Several enemies that can become un-attackable, such as Sandsharks, Snakemen, and Rockworms now spend more time vulnerable. When these enemies do burrow or stealth, they no longer remain in this state for more than 3 seconds. In addition, emerging Rockworms now always show ground cracks to help attentive players avoid their initial attack

The Succubus’ Bloodstar attack has had its damage reduced by 15% and the projectile’s travel distance has been reduced

The damage from Khazra spears has been reduced by 15%

The damage from Ice Porcupine icicles has been reduced by 15%

Enemy Affixes Shielding

Will now be cancelled immediately if the shielded monster is the last remaining monster in a pack

Reflects Damage

Now fires a projectile instead of instantly dealing damage to the player

The warning duration for this affix has been reduced from 2 seconds to 1, and its active duration has been reduced from 6 seconds to 4

Electrified

Crawling lightning generated by this affix now pierces, allowing it to damage multiple targets in succession

With this, the damage caused by this affix has been reduced by about 35%

Juggernaut – new enemy affix

Juggernaut monsters are permanently immune to crowd control effects, but move more slowly than normal monsters

Along with this change, enemies with this affix take 30% more damage from all sources

Only a rare Elite enemy can be a Juggernaut

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue which caused Winged Assassins to sometimes travel across the ground instead of through the air when leaping

Fixed an issue which prevented Greater Rift Guardians from reliably teleporting to players when they spawned more than a few screens away

Fixed an issue which sometimes cause Rift Guardians to spawn in a location where they couldn’t be targeted

Bosses

Belial

Now transitions more swiftly between his normal and larger version boss phases

Achievements

Bug Fixes

Fixed the wording on the “Socket To Me” achievement to clarify that socketing only one gem is required

Quality of Life

Dyes

Can now be accessed through a new tab at the Mystic

This includes Collector’s Edition dyes

With this change, dyes will no longer be sold by vendors

Bug Fixes