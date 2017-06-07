GameStar-Network

Fallout 4

Release: 10. November 2015

Custom Controller - So muss ein PS4-Pad im Fallout-Look aussehen

Der Jungunternehmer Devin Smith hat einen DualShock 4-Controller zu Fallout erstellt, der den postapokalyptischen Look der Reihe perfekt einfängt.

Fallout-Controller von End of Line-Design

Fallout-Controller von End of Line-Design

Devin Smith bastelt eigene Controller. Aber nicht irgendwelche, sondern richtig aufwendig gestaltete Kunstwerke: Die Gamepads von End of Line Design gehen weit über eine simple Folierung hinaus – sie kommen mit allerhand Verzierungen oder anderen Materialien daher, sollen aber trotzdem voll funktionsfähig sein. Bisher existieren zum Beispiel Xbox-Controller, die Dishonored und Dishonored 2 nachempfunden sind, mehrere Pads im Star Wars-Look oder auch eins im Gears of War-Stil. Devin Smiths Portfolio steckt voller beeindruckender Bilder. Seht euch zum Beispiel diesen Fallout-Controller für PS4 an:

Die große Schraube an der Rückseite samt der vielen kleinen Schrauben zeigen die Liebe zum Detail:

Das gute Stück wirkt tatsächlich, als entstamme es dem Ödland. Zusätzlich lässt sich das Pip Boy-Cover herunterklappen:

Wie findet ihr den Controller?

