Hey everyone. Just finished up this Fallout/Pip Boy inspired PS4 controller and wanted to share it with you guys. -- --FULLY Functioning (including the touchpad) --Display hinges all the way back. --Light up screen and gauge. Hope you like it :D @falloutuniverse #ps4 #playstation #sony #bethesda #fallout #fallout4 #custom #controller #endoflinedesigns #gaming #gamer #art #pipboy #fanart

