Fallout 4
Obwohl Fallout 4 in der Postapokalypse spielt, ist Bethesdas Rollenspiel nur selten wirklich düster und angsteinflößend. Das will die Mod "Pilgrim – Dread the...
Plattform: (PC, PS4, XBO)
Release: 10. November 2015
Der Jungunternehmer Devin Smith hat einen DualShock 4-Controller zu Fallout erstellt, der den postapokalyptischen Look der Reihe perfekt einfängt.
Fallout-Controller von End of Line-Design
Devin Smith bastelt eigene Controller. Aber nicht irgendwelche, sondern richtig aufwendig gestaltete Kunstwerke: Die Gamepads von End of Line Design gehen weit über eine simple Folierung hinaus – sie kommen mit allerhand Verzierungen oder anderen Materialien daher, sollen aber trotzdem voll funktionsfähig sein. Bisher existieren zum Beispiel Xbox-Controller, die Dishonored und Dishonored 2 nachempfunden sind, mehrere Pads im Star Wars-Look oder auch eins im Gears of War-Stil. Devin Smiths Portfolio steckt voller beeindruckender Bilder. Seht euch zum Beispiel diesen Fallout-Controller für PS4 an:
Hey everyone. Just finished up this Fallout/Pip Boy inspired PS4 controller and wanted to share it with you guys. -- --FULLY Functioning (including the touchpad) --Display hinges all the way back. --Light up screen and gauge. Hope you like it :D @falloutuniverse #ps4 #playstation #sony #bethesda #fallout #fallout4 #custom #controller #endoflinedesigns #gaming #gamer #art #pipboy #fanart
Die große Schraube an der Rückseite samt der vielen kleinen Schrauben zeigen die Liebe zum Detail:
Das gute Stück wirkt tatsächlich, als entstamme es dem Ödland. Zusätzlich lässt sich das Pip Boy-Cover herunterklappen:
Wie findet ihr den Controller?
