Pferdekackefallen & Küsse zwischen zwei Erzfeinden: Zur Feier des 30-jährigen Geburtstages von Metal Gear hat ein Twitter-User eine Liste mit 30 verrückten Momenten aus den Stealth-Spielen zusammengestellt.

15. Das Snake Eater-Theme auf der Leiter

16. Drehen wir Snake im Menü, übergibt er sich sobald wir ins Spiel wechseln

17. Wir können mit Ketchup aus der Zelle entkommen

18. Otacon kommentiert Bilder, die wir von Metal Gear Ray schießen

19. Wölfe pullern uns an, wenn wir Meryl schlagen & nasse Boxen beruhigen sie

20. Mantis lässt unseren Fernseher verrückt spielen

21. Wir können The End vor dem eigentlichen Bosskampf töten

22. Wir können die Genitalien einer Statue abreißen

23. Werfen wir Wachen ein leeres Magazin an den Kopf, betäuben wir sie

24. Stöpseln wir unseren Controller an den zweiten Port, unterbrechen wir Mantis' Spielchen

25. Klimmzüge verbessern unsere Griff-Fähigkeit

26. Benutzen wir ein Item im Game Over-Screen, beleben wir uns wieder

27. Laufen wir durch einen Projektor, werden wir wegen unseres Schattens erwischt

28. The End stirbt an Altersschwäche, wenn wir während des Kampfes speichern & eine Woche warten

29. Misshandeln wir Tiere, hassen uns alle

30. In The Phantom Pain können wir Hideo Kojima retten

Wie seine Vorgänger steckt Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain voller irrwitziger (und in diesem Falle eigentlich ganz normaler) Elemente.

Am 13. Juli 1987 erschien mit Metal Gear der erste Ableger von Hideo Kojimas Stealth-Reihe, die dank des PlayStation-Klassikers Metal Gear Solid 1998 endgültig durch die Decke ging und zu einem weltweiten Erfolg wurde. Zahlreiche Fans haben bereits auf Twitter unter dem Hashtag #MG30th ihre Glückwünsche geteilt. Spieleentwickler Alex Camilleri von Frictional Games (Soma) hatte eine besonders schöne Idee zu 30. Geburtstag von Metal Gear.

In einem Twitter-Thread präsentiert er uns 30 GIFs von besonderen Elementen, Events, Easter-Eggs und Interaktionen aus den Spielen der Metal Gear Solid-Reihe, die uns vor Augen führen, was an der Stealth-Reihe eigentlich so besonders ist: Zwischen einer epischen Story, die uns mit ernsten politischen Fragen konfrontiert, ist immer Platz für Quatsch.

Wenn ich also ein einziges Adjektiv wählen müsste, um Metal Gear Solid zu beschreiben, dann wäre es eines, für das es gar keine adäquate deutsche Übersetzung gibt: weird.

1. Snake kann sich erkälten & sein Niesen lenkt Wachen ab

2. Das Richtmikrofon macht Wachen hinter Wänden hörbar

3. Mantis' Kraft lässt unseren Controller vibrieren

4. Die Pferdeäpfel von D-Horse sind Fallen für Vehikel

5. Kontern wir Liquids Griff nicht, erhalten wir einen Kuss

6. Regen nässt Kartons & Wachen erkennen sie drinnen

7. Töten wir zu viele Wachen innerhalb kurzer Zeit, übergibt sich Snake

8. Kartons in Trucks ermöglichen Schnellreise

9. Mantis liest Speicherdaten & kommentiert unseren Spielegeschmack

10. Wir können PAL-Keys encodieren, indem wir in Räumen mit unterschiedlichen Temperaturen warten

11. Wir rutschen aus, wenn wir in Vogelkacke treten

12. Der Endkampf von MGS 4 spiegelt die Rivalität von Snake und Liquid innerhalb der Saga wieder

13. Je mehr Wachen wir töten, desto größer wird Snakes Horn

14. Je mehr Wachen wir töten, desto mehr Geister sehen wir im The Sorrow-Bosskampf

