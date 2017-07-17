Metal Gear Solid

Pferdekackefallen & Küsse zwischen zwei Erzfeinden: Zur Feier des 30-jährigen Geburtstages von Metal Gear hat ein Twitter-User eine Liste mit 30 verrückten Momenten aus den Stealth-Spielen zusammengestellt.

15. Das Snake Eater-Theme auf der Leiter

15) 2 minutes of climbing a ladder to let you experience the Snake Eater main theme #MetalGear30th pic.twitter.com/4eCInrhjpe — Alex Camilleri ? (@AlexKalopsia) July 15, 2017

16. Drehen wir Snake im Menü, übergibt er sich sobald wir ins Spiel wechseln

16) Snake throws up if you spin the camera for some time in the Cure menu. Guards will trip on the puke #MetalGear30th pic.twitter.com/urYpbSUN4O — Alex Camilleri ? (@AlexKalopsia) July 15, 2017

17. Wir können mit Ketchup aus der Zelle entkommen

17) You can escape from the cell by using ketchup on the floor #MetalGear30thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/2KzVDDnT1d — Alex Camilleri ? (@AlexKalopsia) July 15, 2017

18. Otacon kommentiert Bilder, die wir von Metal Gear Ray schießen

18) You are asked to take pictures of the Metal Gear (making novel use of new first person view). Otacon will comment on most pictures. pic.twitter.com/MSCrGtUQh3 — Alex Camilleri ? (@AlexKalopsia) July 15, 2017

19. Wölfe pullern uns an, wenn wir Meryl schlagen & nasse Boxen beruhigen sie

19) Wolves pee on you if you hit Meryl. The wet box will make the them friendly. #MetalGear #MetalGearSolid #MetalGear30th pic.twitter.com/M5az2zbpku — Alex Camilleri ? (@AlexKalopsia) July 15, 2017

20. Mantis lässt unseren Fernseher verrückt spielen

20) Mantis will also prove his powers by making your TV go crazy #MetalGear #MetalGear30th pic.twitter.com/9qSVgNKxKS — Alex Camilleri ? (@AlexKalopsia) July 15, 2017

21. Wir können The End vor dem eigentlichen Bosskampf töten

21) A tiny window of opportunity allows you to kill The End before the boss-fight, skipping an entire section of the game pic.twitter.com/aW5Ix3fRqH — Alex Camilleri ? (@AlexKalopsia) July 15, 2017

22. Wir können die Genitalien einer Statue abreißen

22) You can accidentally break a statue’s dick if you try to camouflage on it. Because why not. pic.twitter.com/QIGJy3au19 — Alex Camilleri ? (@AlexKalopsia) July 15, 2017

23. Werfen wir Wachen ein leeres Magazin an den Kopf, betäuben wir sie

23) You can hit guards on the head with empty magazines to stun them. pic.twitter.com/F9NDCSZF6w — Alex Camilleri ? (@AlexKalopsia) July 15, 2017

24. Stöpseln wir unseren Controller an den zweiten Port, unterbrechen wir Mantis' Spielchen

24) Changing controller to port 2 stops Mantis from reading your mind #MetalGear30th pic.twitter.com/shzAyste6v — Alex Camilleri ? (@AlexKalopsia) July 15, 2017

25. Klimmzüge verbessern unsere Griff-Fähigkeit

25) You can do pull-ups to get stronger and hang on ledges for longer. You use L2+R2 to do this. pic.twitter.com/kgIWOIEqgz — Alex Camilleri ? (@AlexKalopsia) July 15, 2017

26. Benutzen wir ein Item im Game Over-Screen, beleben wir uns wieder

26) You need to use an item from the gameover screen to revive yourself and progress through the game pic.twitter.com/VlJCqdZ56M — Alex Camilleri ? (@AlexKalopsia) July 15, 2017

27. Laufen wir durch einen Projektor, werden wir wegen unseres Schattens erwischt

27) If you pass in front of the projector, you will get spotted because of your shadow pic.twitter.com/9X5ntOfahr — Alex Camilleri ? (@AlexKalopsia) July 15, 2017

28. The End stirbt an Altersschwäche, wenn wir während des Kampfes speichern & eine Woche warten

28) Turning off the console and waiting one week before playing again will make The End die of old age #MetalGear #MetalGear30th pic.twitter.com/SJhsLi1iXQ — Alex Camilleri ? (@AlexKalopsia) July 15, 2017

29. Misshandeln wir Tiere, hassen uns alle

29) Everyone will hate you for abusing animals pic.twitter.com/92RZMyc3fF — Alex Camilleri ? (@AlexKalopsia) July 15, 2017

30. In The Phantom Pain können wir Hideo Kojima retten

Wie seine Vorgänger steckt Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain voller irrwitziger (und in diesem Falle eigentlich ganz normaler) Elemente.

Am 13. Juli 1987 erschien mit Metal Gear der erste Ableger von Hideo Kojimas Stealth-Reihe, die dank des PlayStation-Klassikers Metal Gear Solid 1998 endgültig durch die Decke ging und zu einem weltweiten Erfolg wurde. Zahlreiche Fans haben bereits auf Twitter unter dem Hashtag #MG30th ihre Glückwünsche geteilt. Spieleentwickler Alex Camilleri von Frictional Games (Soma) hatte eine besonders schöne Idee zu 30. Geburtstag von Metal Gear.

In einem Twitter-Thread präsentiert er uns 30 GIFs von besonderen Elementen, Events, Easter-Eggs und Interaktionen aus den Spielen der Metal Gear Solid-Reihe, die uns vor Augen führen, was an der Stealth-Reihe eigentlich so besonders ist: Zwischen einer epischen Story, die uns mit ernsten politischen Fragen konfrontiert, ist immer Platz für Quatsch.

Wenn ich also ein einziges Adjektiv wählen müsste, um Metal Gear Solid zu beschreiben, dann wäre es eines, für das es gar keine adäquate deutsche Übersetzung gibt: weird.

1. Snake kann sich erkälten & sein Niesen lenkt Wachen ab

1) If you stay too long under the rain, Snake will get a cold. Sneezing will attract guards. pic.twitter.com/eF18VyvVb5 — Alex Camilleri ? (@AlexKalopsia) July 15, 2017

2. Das Richtmikrofon macht Wachen hinter Wänden hörbar

2) Using a directional mic you get an idea of how/where people are moving behind wall pic.twitter.com/aK9N5wSnie — Alex Camilleri ? (@AlexKalopsia) July 15, 2017

3. Mantis' Kraft lässt unseren Controller vibrieren

3) Mantis will prove his powers by moving your controller (triggering vibration) pic.twitter.com/yJsMSQ1Wwu — Alex Camilleri ? (@AlexKalopsia) July 15, 2017

4. Die Pferdeäpfel von D-Horse sind Fallen für Vehikel

4) You can make the horse poop to create traps for vehicles pic.twitter.com/jeQivgQPy4 — Alex Camilleri ? (@AlexKalopsia) July 15, 2017

5. Kontern wir Liquids Griff nicht, erhalten wir einen Kuss

5) If you don’t oppose to Liquid’s grab attack, you will get a kiss pic.twitter.com/VKAgdEEpQh — Alex Camilleri ? (@AlexKalopsia) July 15, 2017

6. Regen nässt Kartons & Wachen erkennen sie drinnen

6) Using the cardboard box under the rain will make it wet. Guards will recognize the wet box indoors and spot you. pic.twitter.com/NcjM6Y9ynq — Alex Camilleri ? (@AlexKalopsia) July 15, 2017

7. Töten wir zu viele Wachen innerhalb kurzer Zeit, übergibt sich Snake

7) If you kill too many guards in a short amount of time, Snake will throw up pic.twitter.com/4H4Tljxlwo — Alex Camilleri ? (@AlexKalopsia) July 15, 2017

8. Kartons in Trucks ermöglichen Schnellreise

8) You can fast travel by using the cardboard boxes inside trucks pic.twitter.com/2Mqmp5APW3 — Alex Camilleri ? (@AlexKalopsia) July 15, 2017

9) Mantis will prove his powers by reading your save data and commenting on your videogame taste #MetalGear30th pic.twitter.com/GsFj1cdaKs — Alex Camilleri ? (@AlexKalopsia) July 15, 2017

10. Wir können PAL-Keys encodieren, indem wir in Räumen mit unterschiedlichen Temperaturen warten

10) You encode a PAL key by waiting long enough in rooms with different temperatures pic.twitter.com/tgFy4KMvCG — Alex Camilleri ? (@AlexKalopsia) July 15, 2017

11. Wir rutschen aus, wenn wir in Vogelkacke treten

11) You can fall by tripping on bird poop. Looking up to the sky in first person will cause poop to hit the camera and obfuscate your view pic.twitter.com/JTd44gqg3N — Alex Camilleri ? (@AlexKalopsia) July 15, 2017

12. Der Endkampf von MGS 4 spiegelt die Rivalität von Snake und Liquid innerhalb der Saga wieder

12) The Liquid-Ocelot fight follows the evolution of the rivalry throughout the saga. The GUI and music adapt to the relative games pic.twitter.com/oycrhMuR6M — Alex Camilleri ? (@AlexKalopsia) July 15, 2017

13. Je mehr Wachen wir töten, desto größer wird Snakes Horn

13) The more guards you kill, the more the horn on Snake's head will grow pic.twitter.com/VPoQkiVQmO — Alex Camilleri ? (@AlexKalopsia) July 15, 2017

14. Je mehr Wachen wir töten, desto mehr Geister sehen wir im The Sorrow-Bosskampf