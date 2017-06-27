Die Nominierungen für die E3 2017 Game Critics Awards stehen fest: Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, Mario & Rabbids sowie Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges sind mit dabei.

Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges

Die E3 2017 hat uns viele Trailer, Ankündigungen und Enthüllungen beschert. Jetzt geht es an die Auswertung: Die Nominierten für die Game Critics Awards zur E3 2017 wurden bekannt gegeben, ausgewählt von einer internationalen Medien-Jury. Um wählbar zu sein, mussten die Spiele allerdings mindestens fünf Minuten lang spielbar sein.

Darum fallen zum Beispiel Spider-Man, Anthem oder das neue God of War aus der Liste der Kandidaten heraus und konnten gar nicht erst nominiert werden. In den "Bestes Spiel"-Kategorien buhlen vor allem Super Mario Odyssey, Assassin's Creed: Origins, Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus und Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle um unsere Gunst.

E3 2017 Zusammenfassung - Seht hier alle Highlights auf einen Blick

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, Mario + Rabbids sowie Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges wurden jeweils vier Mal nominiert. Destiny 2, Assassin's Creed: Origins und Super Mario Odyssey jeweils dreimal. PC und PS4 kommen auf jeweils 49 Nominierungen, während die Xbox One insgesamt 44 Nominierte vorweisen kann und die Nintendo Switch 17. Ubisoft stellt mit insgesamt 14 Nominierungen den Spitzenreiter unter den Publishern dar. An zweiter Stelle folgt Sony Interactive Entertainment mit 7 Nominierungen. Die vollständige Liste aller Nominierungen (auf Englisch):

Best of Show

Assassin's Creed: Origins (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft Milan/Ubisoft)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Monolith/Warner Bros)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Machine Games/Bethesda)

Best Original Game

Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft Milan/Ubisoft)

Sea of Thieves (Rare/Microsoft)

Skull & Bones (Ubisoft Singapore/Ubisoft)

Best Console Game

Assassin's Creed: Origins (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft Milan/Ubisoft)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Monolith/Warner Bros Interactive Ent.)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Machine Games/Bethesda)

Best PC Game

Destiny 2 (Bungie/Activision)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Monolith/Warner Bros. Interactive Ent)

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlords (TaleWorlds Entertainment)

Total War: Warhammer II (Creative Assembly/Sega)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Machine Games/Bethesda)

Best VR Game

Doom VFR (id Software/Bethesda)

Fallout 4 VR (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)

Lone Echo (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studio)

Moss (Polyarc)

Transference (SpectreVision/Ubisoft)

Best Mobile/Handheld

Durango (What Studio/Nexon)

Metroid: Samus Returns (MercurySteam/Nintendo)

Hidden Agenda (Supermassive Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

King's Knight: Wrath of the Dark Dragon (Square Enix)

Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux (Atlus)

Best Hardware

Astro A10 Gaming Headset (Astro)

DisplayLink XR (DisplayLink)

Razer Thresher Ultimate (Razer)

Logitech PowerPlay Mat (Logitech)

Xbox One X (Microsoft)

Best Action Game

Call of Duty: WWII (Sledgehammer Games/Activision)

Destiny 2 (Bungie/Activision)

Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Star Wars Battlefront II (EA DICE/Motive/Criterion/Electronic Arts)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Machine Games/Bethesda)

Best Action/Adventure Game

Assassin's Creed: Origins (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Days Gone (SIE Bend Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Monolith/Warner Bros. Interactive Ent).

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)

Best RPG

Battle Chasers: Nightwar (Airship Syndicate/THQ Nordic)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlords (TaleWorlds Entertainment)

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Level 5/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Ubisoft SF/South Park Digital Studios/Ubisoft)

Vampyr (Dotnod Entertainment/Focus Home Interactive)

Best Fighting Game

ARMS (Nintendo)

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite (Capcom)

Pokken Tournament DX (Bandai Namco Studios/The Pokemon Co.)

Best Racing Game

Forza Motorsport 7 (Turn 10 Studios/Microsoft Studios)

Gran Turismo Sport (Polyphony Digital/Sony Interactive Ent)

Need for Speed Payback (Ghost Games/Electronic Arts)

Project CARS 2 (Slighty Mad Studios/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

The Crew 2 (Ivory Tower/Ubisoft Reflections/Ubisoft)

Best Sports Game

FIFA 18 (EA Canada/Electronic Arts)

Madden NFL 18 (EA Tiburon/Electronic Arts)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (PES Productions/Konami)

Best Strategy Game

Battletech (Harebrained Schemes/Paradox Interactive)

Frostpunk (11 bit Studios)

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft)

Total War: Arena (Creative Assembly/Sega/Wargaming)

Total War: Warhammer II (Creative Assembly/Sega)

Best Family/Social Game

DropMix (Harmonix/Hasbro)

Just Dance 2018 (Ubisoft)

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (TT Games/Warner Bros Interactive Ent.)

Hidden Agenda (Supermassive Games/Sony Interactive Ent.)

That's You (Wish Studios/Sony Interactive Ent.)

Best Online Multiplayer

Call of Duty: WWII (Sledgehammer Games/Activision)

Destiny 2 (Bungie/Activision)

Star Wars Battlefront II (EA DICE/Motive/Criterion/Electronic Arts)

Sea of Thieves (Rare/Microsoft)

Skull & Bones (Ubisoft Singapore/Ubisoft)

Best Independent Game

Ashen (Aurora 44/Annapurna Interactive)

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (Inti Creates/505 Games)

Donut County (Ben Esposito/Annapurna Interactive)

Laser League (Roll7/505 Games)

The Artful Escape of Francis Vendetti (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive)

Die Gewinner sollen schon morgen bekannt gegeben werden.