NETZWERK

Ghost Recon: Wildlands - Update 3.0 bringt Live Season-Challenges, Bugfixes & mehr

Update 3.0 für Ghost Recon: Wildlands ist ab sofort auf PS4 und Xbox One verfügbar und bringt unter anderem die Live Season-Herausforderungen mit sich.

Ghost Recon: Wildlands erhält ein neues großes Update.

Ghost Recon: Wildlands erhält ein neues großes Update.

Ab sofort können wir uns Update 3.0 (Version 1.05 auf der PS4) für Ubisofts Open World-Shooter Ghost Recon: Wildlands herunterladen, der neben Bugfixes unter anderem wöchentliche Live Season-Herausforderungen ins Spiel bringt. Wie uns Ubisoft im dazugehörigen Blogpost verrät, werden die Challenges am 18. April 2017 freigeschaltet und schicken uns in speziellen Solo-, Koop-, und Community-Aufgaben durch Bolivien. Die Live Season-Herausforderungen können nach der Freischaltung über das Menü gestartet werden und erfordern natürlich eine Internetverbindung.

Mehr: Ghost Recon: Wildlands im Test - Ubisofts Für und Wider

Das Update ist bislang nur für PS4 und Xbox One verfügbar und 5,3 GB groß. Die PC-Version von Wildlands soll Freitag, am 14. April 2017 aktualisiert werden. Hier findet ihr die Patch-Notes mit allen Neuerungen:

Ghost Recon: Wildlands - Patch-Notes für Update 3.0

Challenges

  • First Season of Live Season Challenges will be live on Tuesday, April 18th. The challenges and their requirements will be accessible from the game menu once the player is in-game.

Missions/Narration

  • Fixed a bug where the GPS would display the route for "El Emisario" instead of "Special Transport"
  • Fixed "The Chemist" teleporting when escaping in certain situations
  • Reload prompt no longer appears when accessing the command wheel
  • Fixed "Marcus Jensen" mission not updating for the client while in 2-players coop
  • Fixed an infinite XP exploit in extract missions
  • Fixed a bug where the VIP wouldn't appear in the truck when replaying "Death Truck"
  • Fixed a bug where "Target too far" would stay on screen in "The Mole" mission after locating the Unidad captain
  • Fixed missions NPC not spawning if the player leaves and return to the area in "The mule doctors"
  • Fixed a bug where El Cerebro's Assistant would not get into the car after failing the mission in "El Cerebro"
  • Fixed Bowman's call not triggering if the player fast travel during Pac Katari's call
  • Fixed the journalist not exiting the car if another player completes the "Free the journalist" objective in "The journalist"

User Interface

  • Fixed a bug where the player could get stuck in the menus after validating a tutorial
  • Fixed GPS blinking when the player moves far away from the target
  • Fixed wrong number of Kingslayer files displayed on the tacmap in Media Luna and Inca Camina
  • Fixed the "Controls" section of the options menu not responding in certain occasions
  • Fixed a bug where the "Return to area of operations" message would remain on the screen even after returning to the area of operations
  • Fixed a bug where the objective of systemic activities would not display on the HUD
  • Pressing the R3 button while in passenger position of a vehicle will now display rear viewCO-OP
  • Added a new public matchmaking criteria based on difficulty level
  • Fixed a bug where a joining player could not see a NPC grabbed by a peer
  • Fixed intels not unlocking for players entering the province last, despite the mission being playable via mission sharing
  • Fixed SAM incoming missile alert not being replicated in coop
  • Fixed visual effects of the "don't press me" button not replicating in coop mode
  • Fixed absence of variation in the helicopter sound in co-op
  • Fixed Suppressors sometimes not replicating correctly when changing weapon in the loadout
  • Fixed a bug where the mission "the Agent" would be completed for only one player when the drone battery runs dry just after the conversation is finished
  • Fixed a bug where the player could not interact with the rally point door if another player finished watching the cinematic

Gameplay

  • Type 95 LMG's Extended magazines can now be used in-game upon purchase
  • Fixed the player surviving falls when sticking to a wall
  • Player can no longer take cover behind destroyed destructibles
  • Fixed the player occasionally shaking when taking cover
  • Fixed XP stuck for players in very rare occurrences
  • Fixed a bug allowing the player to prone and fire through walls
  • Fixed a bug where the player couldn't take cover when exiting a vehicle
  • The Santa Muerte helicopter now has the same handling as the others helicopters
  • Fixed vehicles not exploding when colliding with the train
  • Fixed a bug allowing the player to clip through walls with a motorcycle
  • Fixed a bug where the Unidad alert level could drop from 4 to 0 when a reinforcement wave is cleaned
  • The ADV Suppressor skill now properly affects damage reduction on all weapons.
  • Fixed a bug where a weapon would become unusable if equipped in the loadout while the player swapped weapons
  • Fixed a bug where the player could not re-equip the suppressor back on Silencio once they viewed the weapon without it in Gunsmith.

Audio

  • Fixed Amaru not having a radio voice while travelling by helicopter
  • Fixed missing sound effect when a boat collides with the shore
  • Fixed SAM detection sound repeating itself if the player exits the range in time
  • Fixed audio feedback on incoming missiles
  • Improved radio content randomization
  • Fixed a bug where the AI teammates would repeat the same idle dialogues several times
  • Fixed absence of sound when a helicopter crashes
  • Fixed narrative dialogues replaying after each redeployment

Graphics

  • Fixed an occasional graphic corruption on the road texture when entering and exiting pause menu
  • Fixed graphic corruption when colliding a vehicle with a trash can
  • Fixed the Unidad costume clipping through the camera in First-person view
  • Fixed the NPCs not positioning correctly when entering a 30° inclined vehicle
  • The female ponytail hairstyle is no longer clipping with the Santa Muerte costume
  • Fixed a rare bug causing fps drops on long game sessions

Store

  • XP boosters now display the number of hours they last
  • "New vehicle unlocked" pop-up won't activate every time a vehicle pack is collected
  • Fixed Season Pass appearing as broken in the store when already purchased
  • The "Compensator V2-SMG" can now be attached to SMG's

World

  • Repositioned Legend collectible in the Media Luna province
  • Fixed multiple places where the player could get stuck
  • Fixed various world building glitches
  • Fixed boats spawning on top of each other in Agua Verde

Stability

  • Fixed various crashes and glitches

Kommentar schreiben

B I U Link Zitat Bild Video
  

weitere News

Xbox Scorpio - So sieht das Dev-Kit der neuen Microsoft-Konsole aus
13.04 17:07 Uhr

 2

Xbox Scorpio - So sieht das Dev-Kit der neuen Microsoft-Konsole aus

Microsoft zeigt uns Bilder der Entwickler-Version der kommenden Xbox Scorpio, die uns einen Vorgeschmack auf das Design der Verkaufsversion geben könnten. 

Deadpool 2 - Bestätigt: Thanos-Darsteller wird zum Mutanten Cable
13.04 17:07 Uhr

 1

Deadpool 2 - Bestätigt: Thanos-Darsteller wird zum Mutanten Cable

Die Suche hat ein Ende: Endlich ist ein Darsteller für die Rolle des Mutanten Cable gefunden. Die Favoriten Michael Shannon und David Harbour sind es nicht, sondern... 

Overwatch - Blizzard will euch Frust in Ranglistenspielen ersparen
13.04 16:07 Uhr

 0

Overwatch

Overwatch - Blizzard will euch Frust in Ranglistenspielen ersparen

Während Blizzards Multiplayer-Shooter Overwatch eine ganze Bandbreite an Spielmodi bietet, sind die Ranglistenspiele für viele Fans der eigentliche Höhepunkt.... 

Autor:

Datum:

13.04.2017, 14:07 Uhr

Liken:

Newsticker

Highlights

Nintendo Switch - Die Konsole bringt Freunde zusammen, wie es PS4 & Xbox One niemals könnten

Destiny - Nach 2 Jahren: Fan erreicht endlich geheimen Raum in Gläserner Kammer

Mass Effect: Andromeda - Raubkopierer haben nichts vom neuen Update

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Selbst auf Minibossen dürfen wir reiten

Battlefield 1 - Aprilscherz bringt sprechende Einhörner ins Spiel

 Top

Top 

Du befindest dich hier:         

Suche:

© 

Webedia Gaming GmbH – alle Rechte vorbehalten

 - Über unsere Werbung Über unsere Werbung