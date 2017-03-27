Update 1.06 für Nioh ist da und bringt die Option mit sich, das Spiel zu pausieren. Das dürfte das Action-RPG ein wenig einfacher machen.
Nioh kann jetzt pausiert werden.
Team Ninjas Action-RPG Nioh wird regelmäßig mit Dark Souls und Bloodborne verglichen, wird nun aber um eine Option bereichert, die uns die FromSoftware-Spiele verwehren: Wir können das laufende Spiel jetzt pausieren. Mit dem Druck auf die Stopp-Taste können wir unser Samurai-Abenteuer erheblich vereinfachen, weil wir nun nicht mehr darauf achten müssen, zuerst in einer sicheren Ecke zu stehen, um eine Verschnaufspause einzulegen. Nun können wir ohne Angst, dass uns ein garstiger Yokai in unserer Abwesenheit eins auf die Rübe gibt, zwischen heißblütigen Kämpfen die Hände entschwitzen und neue Kräfte sammeln.
Die Pause-Funktion kommt mit dem kostenlosen Content-Update 1.06, kann in Japan bereits seit wenigen Tagen heruntergeladen werden und ist nun auch bei uns erhältlich. Wie es in den Patch-Notes ausdrücklich heißt, können wir Nioh allerdings nicht pausieren, wenn wir uns im Multiplayer-Modus befinden und mit einen anderen Spieler zusammenspielen.
Der Patch bringt außerdem allgemeine Bugfixes, 10 neue Submissionen, Schmiede-Rezepte und etliche weitere Inhalte ins Spiel.
Hier findet ihr die vollständigen Patch-Notes für das Nioh-Update 1.06:
Additions
- Added new Sub Missions.To play the new missions, you need to have reached the final part of the game.These new missions do not affect the trophy requirements for "Samurai of Legend."
- Added new Titles. (Obtainable in additional missions.)
- Added new Smithing Texts. (Obtainable in additional missions.)
Adjustments and Improvements
- Pressing the Options button in the status menu will now pause the game. (Unable to use during multiplayer mode and summoning visitors.)
- Added the following settings to "Basic Game Settings" in the system menu:Enabled on/off function for "Reset Camera When Pressing Lock-On without a Target."Enabled on/off function for "Display Item Level (Not Multiplayer) in Equipment List.""Rarity Color Patterns" allows you to change the text color for each rarity.
- Raise the limit for the number of smithing materials that can be carried to 9,999.
- Can now skip through items using the left and right keys in the equipment screen.
- Changed the rate at which the living weapon gauge recovers while a living weapon is triggered.
- The amount the gauge recovers now gradually reduces according to how much of the gauge has been depleted.
- In accordance with the above, the living weapon recovery rate for the "Extraction Talisman" has been increased.
- The abilities of the guardian spirit "Suzaku" have also been adjusted.
- Buffs and debuffs are reset when the living weapon of guardian spirit "Suzaku" is automatically triggered at zero health.
- Buffs and debuffs are reset when using a quick-change scroll.
- Adjusted the increased attack rate and duration for Talismans.
- Adjusted the increased attack rate and duration for Power Pills.
- Adjusted the increased damage rate for axe mystic art "Intesity."
- Adjusted the increased damage rate for katana mystic art "Sword of Execution."
- Adjusted the amount of ki used for the kusarigama skill "Blade Spin."
- Adjusted the damage caused by each type of shuriken, kyaku-dama, horoku-dama has been adjusted, and the parameters of their effects.
- Adjusted the damage caused by "Fire Shot," "Water Shot," "Lightning Shot," "Wind Shot," and "Earth Shot," and the parameters of their effects.
- Adjusted the damage range of the axe skill "Earth Carver."
- Adjusted the camera in the London stage.
- Adjusted the values for special effects activated when in a critical condition.
- Adjusted clan battle rewards:Individual rank (clank) rewards have been greatly increased.Camp rewards for victories / losses have been decreased.
- Adjusted the Crest Protections for the following clans:ToyotomiUkitaMurakamiMohriSaikaMori
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where some missions would be considered completed even if you fell to your death before finishing them.
- Fixed a bug where the Glory you obtained while playing online was not reflected in The Glory Contributed Counter.
- Fixed a bug where players would be given rewards different from their rank when receiving rewards for individual ranks in clan battles.
- Enemies sent flying into the air by a groundfire trap will no longer fly into the air again after being hit by a follow-up attack.
- Fixed a bug where Mujina would remain the same strength regardless of the mission level.
- Fixed a bug where "Titles Earned" in the gameplay records would not reach 100 percent.
- Fixed a bug where other players could still see your headgear when playing online. Even when it was set not to display.
- Fixed a bug with Sakata Kintoki's movements.
- Fixed a bug where the player would be launched too high into the air when they were hit by a certain characters' attacks while falling.
- Fixed a bug where depleting Nobunaga's ki with backwave would cause him to move in strange ways.
- Fixed a bug where boss characters in certain missions would not appear in the player had their bow drawn.
- Fixed other minor bugs.
Haltet ihr eine Pausieren-Option in Nioh für notwendig? Sollten die FromSoftware-RPGs diese Möglichkeit ebenfalls bieten?
Hm, noch einfacher? Aber schön, dass doch noch fleißig dran gearbeitet wird. Verdienter Erfolg!