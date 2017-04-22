Super Bomberman R
Release: 03. März 2017
Super Bomberman R - Aktueller Patch ist da & verbessert die Framerate
Das Gratis-Update integriert zudem vier neue Stages und lockert die Schwierigkeitsgrade "Einfach" und "Normal".
Der aktuelle Gratis-Patch für Super Bomberman R kümmert sich hauptsächlich um die Framerate des Spiels.
Konami hat einen neuen Patch für Super Bomberman R auf Nintendo Switch veröffentlicht. Das Update 1.3 ist kostenlos und kümmert sich anscheinend um eines der größten Probleme des Titels.
Denn obwohl die Patch-Notes recht vage bleiben, heißt es dort, dass die "Framerate des gesamten Spiels" optimiert worden sei. Und tatsächlich wollen einige Spieler - wie hier auf Destructoid - eine deutliche Verbesserung festgestellt haben.
Dies betrifft auch den Online-Modus. In Matches, in denen jeder eine gute Verbidnung hat, wurde die Latenz verbessert, was zu weniger Lags führt. Außerdem soll die Steuerung durch den Patch verbessert werden, es gibt vier neue Stages und die Schwierigkeit der "Einfach"- und "Normal"-Einstellungen wird etwas heruntergesetzt. Die vollständigen englischen Patch-Notes findet ihr unten.
Neben dem Gratis-Patch hat Konami zudem neue Inhalte für Super Bomberman R vorgestellt. Das sind hauptsächlich neue Charaktere, die unter anderem Simon Belmont aus Castlevania, Vic Viper aus Gradius und Pyramid Head aus Silent Hill nachempfunden sind. Preise oder Release-Daten für die neuen Inhalte sind allerdings noch nicht bekannt.
Super Bomberman R Patch-Notes
- Four new VS stages have been added to the shop (White Cross, Lagoon, Max Speed, Power Zone).
- Two new series of accessories have been added to the shop (Crowns, Bombs).
- The frame rate of the entire game has been improved. We also made slight adjustments and improved the controls as well.
- Less lags are likelier to happen when every participant in the Online Battle have good network connection.If you want to find opponents with good connection, set Other > Basic Settings > Network Settings to the very left.
- Made it possible to press L/R to change the inclination of he map in the Story Mode. Other > Basing Settings will also allow you to fix the camera position as well.
- You can now choose the strength of the COM on the Multiplayer Battle Mode.
- The strength of the Five Dastardly Bombers on the Story Mode have been adjusted.
- The difficulties of Beginner and Normal have been reduced, making it easier to beat them.
- Adjusted the heights and slopes on some maps to improve the visibility.
- If you continue a certain number of times in the Story Mode, you will be able to continue without paying anymore gems.
- Changed the BP (Battle Point) increase/decrease rate for the League Battle.
- Fixed other various small bugs.
